Kerala: ED raids ‘PFI properties’ over money-laundering charge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has seized documents indicating the alleged involvement of the leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in money-laundering activities.

The ED said its officers searched four premises associated with the leaders and office-bearers of the PFI on December 8. “The seized documents indicate the money-laundering activities of the PFI through various projects in Kerala, including the Munnar Villa Vista project, which are being built by PFI leaders to launder proceeds of crime generated in India and abroad. Acquisition of foreign properties by PFI leaders, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi, has come to the notice of the Directorate…’’ an official statement by the ED read.

Searches were carried out at the premises of Shafeeque Payeth (Kannur), Abdul Razak BP (Malappuram) and Ashraf M K alias Tamar Ashraf (Ernakulam). The office of Munnar Villa Vista Project at Mankulam in Munnar was also searched.

The officials reportedly seized incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad during the search operation.

The ED said PFI workers attempted to disrupt the search operation. Notably, a large contingent of CRPF men was deployed to assist the central agency in its search operation.