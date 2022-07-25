Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam at Karakonam medical college

Updated: July 25, 2022 3:38:32 pm
The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided multiple premises, including the headquarters, of the Church of South India (CSI) in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with an alleged black money scam related to accepting capitation fees for admission to a medical college run by the church.
The raids were held as part of the ED’s probe into the case that the church-run Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College at Karakonam had accepted a capitation fee for admission and the deal involved black money.
The raided premises included the residences of CSI South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, medical college director Dr Bennet Abraham, who had contested as a Left candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and CSI church secretary Praveen.
Earlier, the church had faced an allegation that capitation fees collected from the students were parked in a separate account without any receipts or bills. The admission to the college had been embroiled in controversy after 11 students produced fake community certificates in 2018.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last year, the Kerala Police Crime Branch had probed into the allegation that the college did not give admission to students from whom capitation fees were collected. Although the Crime Branch had reported to the court that it could not find evidence for the alleged crime, the court early this year had rejected the probe report.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Latest News
Mithali Raj hints at coming out of retirement for the inaugural women’s IPL
Travelling to Rajasthan? Here are some packing tips from Roshni Chopra
‘He will regret it now’: Abandoned by father, Bihar girl scores 99.4% in Class 10
ISC 12th Results 2022: Why CISCE took different approach than CBSE, gave equal weightage to both terms
Apple prepares rare iPhone discount for China buyers
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam at Karakonam medical college
Watch: To protest against bad roads, Bengaluru man dresses up as Yamaraj
3 women killed, 2 others injured after car rams into stationary DTC bus in Outer Delhi
Bengaluru Metro to hold trial runs on Purple Line extension to KR Puram from September
Alia Bhatt is eager to bankroll Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut: “I told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset”
Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration gears up for Kanwar Yatra; district divided into zones, liquor shops shut
Explained: IIT-Bombay to help treat Mumbai’s sewage with new tech