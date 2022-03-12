Kerala Economic Review 2021: State’s elderly population to touch 21% by 2031

The Kerala Economic Review-2021, which was presented in the Assembly on Friday, said that at 16.5% the state has the maximum proportion of elderly people in its population compared to other Indian states and the figure is projected to reach 20.9% in 2031.

Kerala will be followed by Tamil Nadu (18.2%), Himachal Pradesh (17.1%), Andhra Pradesh (16.4%) and Punjab (16.2%) as per the 2031 projections with regard to the share of elderly people in the population, the review said, quoting Elderly India Report-2021.

It said in comparison with the population Census 2011 and projected population for 2021, the annual percentage growth rate of the elderly population is 3.28% at the national level, whereas it is 3.96% for Kerala. The maximum average increase is observed in Delhi (6.60%) followed by Gujarat (4.88%).

On the economic status of the elderly population, the review said an increasing trend is observed in the old-age dependency ratio.

Old-age dependency ratio is the population aged 65-plus divided by the population aged 16-64. The ratio has increased from 14.2% in 2011 to 15.7% in 2021 and is projected to be 20.1% in 2031, at the all-India level.

Among Indian states, the old-age dependency ratio of Kerala, which was 19.6% as per the 2011 census, has risen to 26.1% in 2021 and is projected to be 34.3% in 2031.

Old-age dependency ratio for females and males has shown an increasing trend and the projected ratio for 2031, for females and males, is 21.5% and 18.8%, respectively. The female old-age dependency ratio, as compared to male, is significantly higher in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in 2021.

A growing elderly population is a global phenomenon, but Kerala’s demographic transition — from a state with high mortality and high fertility to one with low rates in both — outpaces that of the rest of the country.