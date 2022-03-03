Kerala: Drama school dean arrested over rape charge

A faculty member at the School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student. The alleged accused, Sunil Kumar, who was also dean at the institute, was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he was suspended by Calicut University.

Students at the institute have been agitating since February 24 demanding the arrest of the faculty member. The alleged incident happened in the last week of January, this year, but the survivor did not complain out of fear. The incident came to fore after she attempted suicide.

After the police registered the case, Kumar had gone into hiding. He also attempted suicide after being taken into custody from Kannur on Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody.