Kerala to undertake door-to-door campaign to test, treat anaemia

With the last round of the National Family Health Survey reporting an increase in the number of anaemia cases, the Kerala government will launch a door-to-door campaign to test and implement graded intervention to reduce the burden of anaemia.

The campaign will be flagged off on February 18, according to the state government officials.

Anaemia is a condition where there is a decline in the number of healthy red blood cells in the body resulting in a reduction in oxygen flow to the organs. Anaemia at the time of pregnancy can result in premature birth and low-birth-weight babies.

The Central Government in 2018 launched the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) initiative in collaboration with UNICEF to reduce the prevalence of anaemia in women, children and adolescents through a lifecycle approach. It includes initiatives such as iron-folic acid supplementation, deworming in children, checking haemoglobin levels, and providing good nutrition.

The Kerala government’s initiative will be rolled out in addition to the Centre’s AMB programme. The campaign will reach 1.3 crore women across the state in six months.

“During the survey, ASHA workers will reach out to all women in the state – beginning with the most vulnerable – and test the haemoglobin levels at their doorstep using a strip-based kit test. Thereafter, those with severe anaemia will be sent to hospitals for immediate treatment and others will be given iron-folic acid supplements. Doctors at the local PHC levels will then find out what could be the cause of anaemia and address it accordingly. They will be advised on proper nutrition,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

Although lower than the national average, Kerala has also seen an increase in anaemia, following the national pattern. Prevalence of anaemia in Kerala has increased from 34.3 per cent in National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS4) to 36.3 per cent in NFHS5 among women between 15 and 49 years of age. At the national level, it has increased from 53.1 per cent to 57 per cent.

Although the data from most of the states was captured in 2019 for NFHS5, just a year after the ABM programme was launched, senior government officials had previously said that there was a need to understand why there was an increase in anaemia and modify the programme accordingly.

“In Kerala, the increase in anaemia could be because of two reasons – one, the distribution of the iron folic acid tablets that happens mainly through schools didn’t happen as well during the pandemic; and two, people mainly depended on rations provided during the pandemic leading to lower intake of fruits and vegetables, with the diet mainly comprising grains and pulses,” the officer said.

After the completion of the door-to-door campaign, another survey will be undertaken six months later to assess whether the anaemia profile of the state improved and whether the interventions worked.