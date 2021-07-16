scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
Kerala Digital University to offer free blockchain foundation course

Registration for the foundation program starts on July 19. Interested candidates can register on the official website - prajna.duk.ac.in.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: July 16, 2021 4:28:19 pm
The course will be beneficial for a wide age group ranging from school students to graduates, an official statement said here.

With an aim to give a foundation in latest technologies to students even from non-technical backgrounds, the Digital University Kerala (DUK) is gearing up to provide a free foundation course on Blockchain technology for students. Registration for the foundation program starts on July 19. To register, students can visit – prajna.duk.ac.in.

The online course is offered in collaboration with Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) and Kerala Development Innovation and Strategic Council (K-DISC). The course will be beneficial for a wide age group ranging from school students to graduates, an official statement said here. The first batch will start on August 1.

The foundation course is designed in such a way that it fits both technical and non-technical audiences of all backgrounds including engineering, science and arts, Dr Asharaf S, professor in-charge of KBA and Dean (Research & Development), DUK, said.

The 30-hour programme offers a deeper understanding of the capabilities and limitations of blockchain technology, also the future of blockchain technology, he said adding that participants can walk away with a digital blockchain-powered certificate from the institution.

The course is offered online with weekly instructor support to understand the potentials of blockchain. Those completing the free foundation program can later join for a free certificate program on Ethereum. The Ethereum course will be announced post completing the first batch of the blockchain foundation programme.

KBA has already trained thousands of people in blockchain through its instructor-led Accelerated Blockchain Capacity Development (ABCD) program that it conducts in collaboration with K-DISC.

