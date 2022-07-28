Death threats made on WhatsApp, cops can’t take action: Kerala CM on kin threatening scribe

Updated: July 28, 2022 9:03:04 am
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the State Legislative Assembly that the police cannot register a case against his relative who had threatened to kill a journalist as the latter made the threats through a WhatsApp message.
Four Opposition Congress legislators had raised an unstarred question before the Chief Minister during the Assembly session, which ended last week, as to whether the issue of the CM’s relative in Kannur threatening a journalist had come to his notice and if any case had been registered.
To this, Vijayan said, “On examining the complaint, it was found that the police cannot register a case as the threat was raised through WhatsApp. The complainant had been informed that further action can be taken only via the court.”
The Opposition was referring to a complaint moved by Kannur-based journalist Sivadasan Karippal, who had allegedly received a death threat from a close relative of Vijayan.
Meanwhile, answering another question from a CPI(M) legislator, Vijayan stated that 91 cases have been registered in connection with criticising the government on social media between 2016 and 2022.
In 2019, the Chief Minister had told the Assembly that cases have been registered against 119 people on charges of making objectionable posts on social media against the CM since he assumed office in 2016. They included 12 state government employees.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
