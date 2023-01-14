scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

In a first, Kerala university grants menstrual leave for female students

In its order issued on January 11, Cochin University of Science and Technology has decided to sanction an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.

a mural on a wall of a girl student studyingCusat has decided to grant menstrual leave for its female students. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav, for representation)
In a first, a university in Kerala has decided to grant menstrual leave for its female students.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has taken the decision following a representation from the students’ union of the university.

The order, granting the leave, issued on January 11, said the university has decided to sanction an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.

The university mandates 75 per cent attendance for its students each semester to be eligible to write exams. With menstrual leave giving two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance, the mandatory attendance would be brought down to 73 per cent.

Cusat Syndicate member Dr Poornima Narayanan said the university acted upon a petition from the students union. “This is a much-needed gesture from the university towards the female students. In the future, the academic world has to think about introducing menstrual leave for teenage students,’’ she said.

Last month, Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala decided to grant 60 days of maternity leave for degree and postgraduate students during their course.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
Top developments from Joshimath: Resettlement package being prepared for victims, says Chamoli DM

