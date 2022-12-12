Kerala culture minister accused of body-shaming actor in comment on Congress

Kerala Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan on Monday made an allegedly body-shaming remark in the Assembly about popular actor Indrans while referring to the shrinking presence of Congress in the country.

Taking part in a debate on Kerala Cooperation Bill, Vasavan, a senior CPM leader, drew the legislators’ attention to the predicament of the Congress. “If we speak about how parties are getting thin, the Congress got the power bestowed from the empire on which the sun never sets. Where have things reached now? In Himachal Pradesh, when you (Congress) got power, the party was split into two sides. They are now raising slogans in front of the chief minister. That is the sorry state of the Congress. The Congress, which had the height of Amitabh Bachchan, has now come down to the size of Indrans of Malayalam films,’’ he said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan wanted the statement to be withdrawn. “There is body shaming in the statement of the cultural affairs minister. It is also politically incorrect. It should be withdrawn,’’ he said.