We know how to ‘handle’ him: Kerala CPM leader Mani on ex-MLA who joined BJP

Senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani on Sunday said the party “knows how to handle” former MLA S Rajendran, who recently joined the BJP, but that it was “showing restraint”.
Addressing a CPI(M) meeting at Munnar in Idukki district, Mani, a former minister, said, “We know how to handle him. But we are showing restraint. The CPI(M) does not bother whether [Rajendran] joins the BJP or the RSS. The party made him an MLA for 15 years. Rajendran can pocket his [MLA] pension for a lifetime. If he dies, his wife will get the pension… The party knows how to handle Rajendran if he challenges the party.”
He then made a threatening gesture with his hand.
Last week, Rajendran, who had represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency for three terms, joined the BJP. Once the face of the CPI(M) in the plantation sector of the high ranges of Idukki, Rajendran was suspended from the party in 2022 on charges of working against its candidate, A Raja, in the 2021 elections.
Mani, who had served as electricity minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala from 2016 to 2021, created a storm in 2012 over his public claim that the CPI(M) had a history of preparing a list of rivals to be killed. Mani had said at the time, “In 1982, what did we do? We prepared a list: one… two… three… You do not understand? The first one was shot dead, the second one was beaten to death, the third one was stabbed to death.”
Mani was referring to the murders of Congress workers in the high ranges in the 1980s. After he made his claim in 2012, the Congress-led UDF government at the time reopened the murder cases and arrested Mani in all three cases. Later, the High Court discharged him in the cases.
