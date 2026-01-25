We know how to ‘handle’ him: Kerala CPM leader Mani on ex-MLA who joined BJP

Once the face of the CPI(M) in the plantation sector of the high ranges of Idukki, Rajendran was suspended from the party in 2022 on charges of working against its candidate, A Raja, in the 2021 elections.

Senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani on Sunday said the party “knows how to handle” former MLA S Rajendran, who recently joined the BJP, but that it was “showing restraint”.

Addressing a CPI(M) meeting at Munnar in Idukki district, Mani, a former minister, said, “We know how to handle him. But we are showing restraint. The CPI(M) does not bother whether [Rajendran] joins the BJP or the RSS. The party made him an MLA for 15 years. Rajendran can pocket his [MLA] pension for a lifetime. If he dies, his wife will get the pension… The party knows how to handle Rajendran if he challenges the party.”