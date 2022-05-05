Kerala CPM fields ‘Left fellow-traveller’ cardiologist in Thrikkakara bypoll

The CPM on Thursday announced a cardiologist as the party candidate for the bye-election to the Thrikkakara Assembly seat in Kerala.

Dr Jo Joseph would take on the Congress’s Uma Thomas, widow of PT Thomas, the late MLA whose death last year necessitated the bypoll.

The CPM zeroed in on the doctor, who belongs to the Catholic community, after actively considering the party’s Ernakulam district committee member KS Arun Kumar as the candidate. Party workers had even painted his name on roadside walls as part of the election campaign, before stopping it abruptly.

Announcing the party candidate, Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan told reporters that Dr Joseph had close links with people and the CPM. “He is very active in social work. His role in cardiac surgeries, including heart transplantations, has been acknowledged. When we got this doctor, why should we think about other candidates?’’ he said.

Hours later, Dr Joseph, who works with a Church-run hospital, said he was an LDF fellow traveller. “My candidature was not at the intervention of any community. The allegation that I am a nominee of the Church is baseless. I am lucky to be a Left candidate,’’ he told reporters.

In the last Assembly election also, the CPM fielded a doctor, orthopaedist J Jacob, in Thrikkakara against Thomas. While Dr Jacob was an LDF-backed independent, Dr Joseph will contest the bye-election on the CPM symbol.