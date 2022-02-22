Four BJP, RSS men arrested for CPM activist’s murder in Kerala’s Kannur

Four workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), including a BJP municipal councillor, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Kerala’s Kannur, the police said.

Korambil Haridas, a 54-year-old fisherman from Punnol near Thalassery, was hacked to death by a gang early on Monday.

The police said the arrested men are K Lijesh, Vimin, Amal Manoharan and Sumesh and they have been arrested on charges of conspiracy. Lijesh, a BJP councillor at the Thalassery municipality, had made a provocative speech days before Haridas was targeted.

In a video that emerged hours after the fisherman’s killing, Lijesh, who is also the BJP’s Thalassery mandal president, was seen reminding the CPM about how the party had handled those who assaulted their workers in the past. He was speaking at a meeting held in protest against an alleged attack on BJP-RSS workers during a local temple festival at Punnol.

The BJP has denied the role of its workers in the murder of the CPI(M) man, saying that the incident was a fallout of a local dispute.

Police prima facie suspect that the murder could be a fallout of the tension prevailing between the CPM and the RSS for the past two weeks over the clash during the temple festival.