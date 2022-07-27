Kerala: CPI(M) leader warns of ‘those who wear mask of service by hiding faces of terror’

July 27, 2022 4:19:51 pm
On the eve of ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’, a day when Hindus in Kerala perform rituals in memory of their deceased ancestors, senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday that voluntary organisations should provide necessary services in all locations where the faithful gather and “such places should not be left to those who wear the mask of service by hiding their faces of terror”.
The senior CPI(M) leader made the statement, without naming any organisation or party, in a Facebook post on the importance of ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’.
It was during Jayarajan’s term as party district secretary in Kannur that the CPI(M) had taken out cultural processions on Sri Krishna Jayanti. Initiated by Jayarajan, the processions were a part of party strategy to retain the Hindu faithful within the CPI(M) after it realised that several women and children from CPI(M) families were attending similar processions organised by the Sangh Parivar.
In his Facebook post, Jayarajan said that ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’ has no religion. “There is only man, who has come through legend, and faith. There are different beliefs in such a man. Certain people are trying to place such a person in narrow communal compartments. Society should be vigilant about such attempts,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The CPI(M) leader, who had been instrumental in weaning away a chunk of BJP-RSS workers in Kannur to CPI(M) in the past, said that even atheists conduct various programmes in memory of their deceased ancestors. They imbibe energy from the live memories of their departed ancestors and urge that their dear ones live through themselves, he said.
The CPI(M) in Kerala has always been critical of the RSS and BJP playing active roles in temples and rituals. The CPI(M) has often alleged that the RSS is using temple premises for providing training in weapons and has encouraged cadres to take up larger roles and initiatives in temples in a bid to prevent Sangh Parivar from gaining control over the places of worship.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Ajith Kumar spotted at 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship, see photos
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the listing?
Chandigarh: Toy shop owner stabbed to death by business rival, wife injured
Alia Bhatt shares a sneak peek of her living room, pet cat Edward steals the show
Uniswap announces integration with NFT marketplace Sudoswap
Neha Kakkar gets ‘first tattoo for first love’ Rohanpreet; things to keep in mind before you get inked
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million
Rajasthan: Independent MLA says ‘conspiracy’ afoot to weaken journalism university, writes to CM Gehlot
Janhvi Kapoor reveals current equation with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter, says they texted recently: ‘He was like…’
Friends and relatives proud of two Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo
Masaba Gupta: ‘I want to learn from Uorfi Javed, I would rate her choices 10/10’
IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in online mode