Kerala: CPI(M) leader warns of ‘those who wear mask of service by hiding faces of terror’

On the eve of ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’, a day when Hindus in Kerala perform rituals in memory of their deceased ancestors, senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday that voluntary organisations should provide necessary services in all locations where the faithful gather and “such places should not be left to those who wear the mask of service by hiding their faces of terror”.

The senior CPI(M) leader made the statement, without naming any organisation or party, in a Facebook post on the importance of ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’.

It was during Jayarajan’s term as party district secretary in Kannur that the CPI(M) had taken out cultural processions on Sri Krishna Jayanti. Initiated by Jayarajan, the processions were a part of party strategy to retain the Hindu faithful within the CPI(M) after it realised that several women and children from CPI(M) families were attending similar processions organised by the Sangh Parivar.

In his Facebook post, Jayarajan said that ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’ has no religion. “There is only man, who has come through legend, and faith. There are different beliefs in such a man. Certain people are trying to place such a person in narrow communal compartments. Society should be vigilant about such attempts,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader, who had been instrumental in weaning away a chunk of BJP-RSS workers in Kannur to CPI(M) in the past, said that even atheists conduct various programmes in memory of their deceased ancestors. They imbibe energy from the live memories of their departed ancestors and urge that their dear ones live through themselves, he said.

The CPI(M) in Kerala has always been critical of the RSS and BJP playing active roles in temples and rituals. The CPI(M) has often alleged that the RSS is using temple premises for providing training in weapons and has encouraged cadres to take up larger roles and initiatives in temples in a bid to prevent Sangh Parivar from gaining control over the places of worship.