Kerala: CPI(M) leader KK Shailaja declined Magsaysay Award after party decision

CPI(M) central committee member and former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said she was considered for the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2022, but did not give her consent to accept the honour going by the party’s decision.

On Sunday, The New Indian Express had reported that the Award Foundation had finalised Shailaja’s name for the international honour, but the CPI(M) had asked her not to accept the award. Shailaja was considered for the award considering her much-lauded performance as health minister of Kerala, from 2016 to 2021, a period marked by the state’s fight against Nipah and Covid-19.

Confirming the development, Shailaja told the media that it was a collective decision of the CPI(M) central committee that she should not accept the award. “Magsaysay (former Philippines president) had been anti-communist. I was considered for the award as an individual. Being a political leader, I had consulted with the party about accepting the award. I had thanked the foundation for considering my name and then communicated my decision to them,’’ she said.

Shailaja said it should not be seen as denial of an honour for the entire state. “I haven’t seen the Magsaysay Award conferred on political leaders. The government initiatives during Covid-19 and Nipah had been widely appreciated,” the former Kerala health minister added.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Delhi that Shailaja had refused to accept the award as part of party decision. “Kerala’s fight against the pandemic had been a collective one under the state government. The award foundation considered Shailaja as an individual,” he said.

Notably, Ramon Magsaysay, the president of the Philippines from 1953-57, is known for his role in defeating the communist-led Hukbalahap movement in the south-east Asian archipelago. He was also a close ally of the United States of America.