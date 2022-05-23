Kerala court finds husband guilty in Vismaya dowry death case

An additional sessions court in Kerala’s Kollam district on Monday found a former state government employee guilty in connection with a sensational case pertaining to the dowry death of his wife. The quantum of punishment to Kiran Kumar, who had been an additional vehicle inspector with the state motor vehicle department, would be pronounced on Tuesday.

Vismaya V Nair (22), an ayurvedic medical student, was found dead in Kumar’s house in Kollam under mysterious circumstances on June 21, 2021. Kumar was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304-B (dowry death). Following the incident, Kumar was dismissed from service.

The couple got married in May 2020. Kumar was allegedly unhappy with a new car, costing Rs 11 lakh, gifted to the couple by Vismaya’s father Trivikraman Nair. Apart from the car, Trivikraman had given 1.25 acres of land and 100 sovereigns of gold to Kiran as dowry at the time of marriage. But Kiran had been allegedly harassing his wife, saying he deserved better.

The case shook the state’s conscience, leading to a campaign against dowry and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan held a day-long fast at Raj Bhavan as part of it. He even instructed the universities in Kerala to ask students to give an undertaking that they would not seek or give dowry. He wanted that if the students are later found violating this and if a court indicts them, the university should cancel their degrees.