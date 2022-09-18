scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Kerala court sentences 55-year-old man to jail for sexual assault of minor girl

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar convicted the man and sentenced him to five years for the offence of aggravated sexual assault of a girl below 12 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment for the offence of aggravated sexual assault by a person who is a relative of the victim under the POCSO Act.

A fast track court here has sentenced a 55-year-old man to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl last year in Mannarkkad area of Palakkad district.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar convicted the man and sentenced him to five years for the offence of aggravated sexual assault of a girl below 12 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment for the offence of aggravated sexual assault by a person who is a relative of the victim under the POCSO Act, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar confirmed.

She also said that a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh was imposed on the convict, who was the victim’s relative, by the special court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

The court directed that the amount be paid to the victim.

The SPP said that 13 witnesses were examined and 17 documents perused by the court before coming to its decision to convict the accused.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 12:34:58 pm
Next Story

Pat Cummins looking forward to X-factor David’s Australia debut

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement