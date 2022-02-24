Kerala cop who leaked data on RSS-BJP leaders to SDPI dismissed

A KERALA Police constable was dismissed from service after a departmental probe found him guilty of leaking official data on RSS-BJP leaders to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of right-wing Popular Front of India (PFI).

Constable PK Anas was posted at the Karimannoor police station in Idukki district when suspended in the last week of December 2021, after a preliminary probe into the alleged incident. He is likely to face legal action, including a criminal case, official sources said.

Anas’ links with extremist elements came to the fore accidently when Idukki police were probing into an alleged SDPI attack on a bus conductor.

The conductor named Sudhan, had faced threat from right-wing Muslim groups for making anti-Islamic comments on social media.

The police had arrested four SDPI members for the attack.

When the police examined the mobile phones of the arrested SDPI men, they stumbled upon sensitive police data on Sangh Parivar leaders.

In the subsequent probe, it was found that Anas had leaked the data using his official ID.

The issue had created a furore in Kerala with the BJP alleging that there were cells of Islamic fundamentalists in the Kerala Police.