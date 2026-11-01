Kerala Congress workers stopped police vehicle to confront YouTuber who ‘defamed’ party leader, video shows

CCTV footage from a Kerala police station has triggered a political row, with visuals purportedly showing Congress workers confronting a YouTuber who was in police custody. The footage has prompted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) to accuse the ruling Congress of intimidation.

The footage purportedly shows Congress workers confronting YouTuber Rajan Joseph, who was arrested on July 11 for allegedly uploading defamatory videos of Congress leader and Pathanamthitta district panchayat member Sreenadevi Kunjamma, at the Adoor police station in the district. The CCTV footage, obtained through an RTI application by CPI(M) Adoor area secretary S Manoj, also purportedly shows Congress workers intercepting a police vehicle carrying Rajan from Ernakulam to the station, with some appearing to move towards him.