Kerala: Bureaucrats’ visit to study Gujarat model conspiracy between CPI(M), BJP, says Congress

The Congress-led Opposition in Kerala on Saturday said the state bureaucrats’ visit to Gujarat to study a dashboard system is an outcome of a “Sangh parivar conspiracy with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”.

A few days back, a delegation led by Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy had studied the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Dashboard System, which enables the Chief Minister’s Office to access data from all e-governance applications down to the taluk level. The CPI(M) government’s attempt to learn from BJP-ruled Gujarat had triggered a political turmoil in Kerala at a time the Left party wanted to project the Kerala model of governance at national level.

Senior Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said BJP wants to give a national level acceptance to their government in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections. “BJP has conspired with Vijayan to give an acceptance for the BJP regime. When a minister from the previous Congress-led UDF regime had visited Gujarat, Vijayan had slammed it saying that the Congress had sent a minister to learn from communal forces. Vijayan had then said that the visit was meant to help BJP,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan had said that it was a paradox that CPI(M), which takes pride in its Kerala model of governance, has decided to learn from BJP’s regime in Gujarat. “Now Vijayan takes pride in the Gujarat model. It is a nexus between CPI(M) and BJP. CPI(M) wants to defeat Congress to ensure the victory of BJP at the national level,” said Satheesan.