scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Kerala: Bureaucrats’ visit to study Gujarat model conspiracy between CPI(M), BJP, says Congress

Senior Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said BJP wants to give a national level acceptance to their government in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
April 30, 2022 5:46:54 pm
Congress leader V D Satheesan (File photo)

The Congress-led Opposition in Kerala on Saturday said the state bureaucrats’ visit to Gujarat to study a dashboard system is an outcome of a “Sangh parivar conspiracy with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”.

A few days back, a delegation led by Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy had studied the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Dashboard System, which enables the Chief Minister’s Office to access data from all e-governance applications down to the taluk level. The CPI(M) government’s attempt to learn from BJP-ruled Gujarat had triggered a political turmoil in Kerala at a time the Left party wanted to project the Kerala model of governance at national level.

Senior Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said BJP wants to give a national level acceptance to their government in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections. “BJP has conspired with Vijayan to give an acceptance for the BJP regime. When a minister from the previous Congress-led UDF regime had visited Gujarat, Vijayan had slammed it saying that the Congress had sent a minister to learn from communal forces. Vijayan had then said that the visit was meant to help BJP,” said Satheesan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Satheesan had said that it was a paradox that CPI(M), which takes pride in its Kerala model of governance, has decided to learn from BJP’s regime in Gujarat. “Now Vijayan takes pride in the Gujarat model. It is a nexus between CPI(M) and BJP. CPI(M) wants to defeat Congress to ensure the victory of BJP at the national level,” said Satheesan.

Best of Express Premium

Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil SenaPremium
Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil Sena
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
More Premium Stories >>

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement