Kerala: Congress questions invite to Shah for boat race

The Congress in Kerala Saturday objected to the CPI(M)-led government inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest for the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held in the backwaters of Alappuzha on September 4.

Shah will be in Thiruvananthapuram to take part in the South Zone Council meeting on September 3. Kerala is hosting the 30th meeting of the south zone council, which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the UT of Puducherry. The boat race will be held the next day.

Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan wanted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to disclose what prompted him to invite Shah for the boat race. “Vijayan should make clear whether it is the gold smuggling case or the SNC Lavalin case (which the Supreme Court is considering on September 13) that prompted him to invite Shah for the event. Many events are evolving in Kerala which underscore the Congress-led UDF allegation that there is an unholy nexus between CPI(M) and BJP in Delhi. CPI(M) should answer for his opportunistic stand. The nexus between Sangh Parivar and CPIM in Kerala was evident in the last assembly elections. Both BJP and CPI(M) are working together to eliminate Congress,’’ he said.

CBI had petitioned the Supreme Court against a special court order allowing the discharge petition of Vijayan and others in the Lavalin case, a corruption scandal related to renovation of hydel power projects in Kerala in 1997. Although CBI had petitioned the SC in 2017 against the acquittal, the apex court had postponed the hearing of the case around 30 times over the years.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the invitation for Shah demonstrates Vijayan’s loyalty towards communal forces. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri should make clear about the undue importance given for BJP by CPI(M) Kerala leaders.

The CMO in an official release said the Government has invited Shah and chief ministers of southern states, who are coming to Kerala for the South Zone Council meeting, for the boat race in Alappuzha.

However, that the CPI(M) had not spared UDF leaders in similar situations would haunt the ruling party in an embarrassing manner.

In 2019, when UDF MP N K Premachandran, who represents Kollam in the Lok Sabha, invited the Prime Minister for opening a NH bypass in his constituency, CPI(M) had unleashed a campaign against Premachandran, a leader of RSP. CPI(M) had dubbed Premachandran a `Sanghi (meaning Sangh Parivar man) and an agent of BJP. During the previous UDF regime, when then labour minister Shibu Baby John visited National Institute of Design-Ahmedabad, CPI(M) had sought his resignation on the reason that he visited the institute in a BJP ruled state.