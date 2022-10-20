Kerala: Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil gets anticipatory bail in rape case

Rape-accused Congress legislator Eldose P Kunnapillil got anticipatory bail from an additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday.

Eldose, who represents the Perumbavoor constituency in the Assembly, went into hiding after police registered the case on October 13 on a complaint lodged by his one-time friend, a schoolteacher.

The court directed Eldose to turn up before the investigating officer between October 22 and November 1. He was also told to surrender his passport before police and not to leave the state.

The Congress MLA was initially booked on charges of physically assaulting the woman, who told police that they had known each other for many years. He allegedly assaulted her after she decided to end their relationship.

The Congress is likely to take disciplinary action against the legislator, who was told to provide an explanation for the allegations against him.