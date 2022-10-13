scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Kerala: Congress MLA Eldose booked on estranged friend’s rape complaint

The Perumbavoor MLA, who has been hiding since being booked in a physical assault case, appears to have a tough road ahead with the party hinting zero tolerance for atrocities against women.

MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly (Twitter/@Kunnappilli)

Eldose P Kunnapillil, the young Congress MLA in Kerala who is facing charges of assaulting his estranged girlfriend, was booked in a rape case on Thursday following allegations that he had sexually abused her several times.

The Perumbavoor MLA moved an anticipatory bail application in the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court earlier this week after police booked him in the physical assault case. The court will consider his plea on Saturday.

The complainant, a school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, told police that she had been in a relationship with Eldose, but after she decided to end it the MLA assaulted her several times. She filed a complaint on September 24, but police did not act upon it. She later went missing for a few days but turned up before a court after a man-missing case for her was filed. She also alleges that Eldose offered her Rs 30 lakh to withdraw her complaint.

The road ahead for the legislator seems to be tough as the Congress has said it will have zero tolerance for atrocities against women. Party leaders have indicated that he will be shown the door if the allegations are true.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the party did not consider the case as politically motivated. “The party has sought an explanation from Eldose. There will be a decision on the issue,’’ he said Thursday.

Since police registered the assault case under non-bailable offences, Eldose has gone into hiding.

“I have not done anything illegal. I will go by the decision of my voters. Criminals have no gender. I never expected that I would reach so far,’’ he wrote in a Facebook post.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 07:54:35 pm
Next Story

MHT CET 2022: Provisional merit list for MCA released; here’s how to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement