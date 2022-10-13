Kerala: Congress MLA Eldose booked on estranged friend’s rape complaint

Eldose P Kunnapillil, the young Congress MLA in Kerala who is facing charges of assaulting his estranged girlfriend, was booked in a rape case on Thursday following allegations that he had sexually abused her several times.

The Perumbavoor MLA moved an anticipatory bail application in the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court earlier this week after police booked him in the physical assault case. The court will consider his plea on Saturday.

The complainant, a school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, told police that she had been in a relationship with Eldose, but after she decided to end it the MLA assaulted her several times. She filed a complaint on September 24, but police did not act upon it. She later went missing for a few days but turned up before a court after a man-missing case for her was filed. She also alleges that Eldose offered her Rs 30 lakh to withdraw her complaint.

The road ahead for the legislator seems to be tough as the Congress has said it will have zero tolerance for atrocities against women. Party leaders have indicated that he will be shown the door if the allegations are true.

Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the party did not consider the case as politically motivated. “The party has sought an explanation from Eldose. There will be a decision on the issue,’’ he said Thursday.

Since police registered the assault case under non-bailable offences, Eldose has gone into hiding.

“I have not done anything illegal. I will go by the decision of my voters. Criminals have no gender. I never expected that I would reach so far,’’ he wrote in a Facebook post.