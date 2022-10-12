scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Kerala Congress MLA booked for ‘assaulting’ woman

The case was registered at Kovalam police station in Thiruvananthapuram city. Police said Kunnapillil, who represents Perumbavoor constituency in the state Assembly, was booked under sections 362 (abduction), 323 (causing hurt) and 354 (outraging modesty) of IPC.

The complainant, a school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram city, told police the legislator physically assaulted her on September 14. (Representational/File)

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Congress legislator Eldhose P Kunnapillil on charges of assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The complainant, a school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram city, told police the legislator physically assaulted her on September 14.

The complainant, a school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram city, told police the legislator physically assaulted her on September 14.

The woman and the Congress leader had been close friends for a long time. The MLA allegedly physically assaulted her in a car on September 14, after which the woman went missing and her friend filed a missing complaint. The woman turned up before a local magistrate court and deposed against the Congress legislator.

She also alleged that the MLA had offered her Rs 30 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), demanded the resignation of the legislator even as Congress appointed a committee to look into the incident.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:40:03 am
