Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

CONGRESS IN Kerala on Sunday adopted a resolution to expand the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) by bringing back the allies which had left the coalition and by politically exploiting the unrest among allies of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The resolution was adopted after the party held a two-day brainstorming session, Navsankalp Chintan Shivir, in Kozhikode on the lines of the national-level event held in Udaipur in May.

Announcing the decisions taken at the event, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said, “Many people who are with the LDF are contacting us. Many of them are restless. We would politically exploit that situation to expand the UDF.”

He said the UDF would not shut doors on any party, including those who have left the coalition in the past. Many Left parties cannot continue in the LDF as the present government is pursuing extreme right-wing policies and ideologies, he said. “The second consecutive regime of the LDF delivered disaster for Kerala. Congress is ready to take up the responsibility to help Kerala overcome that crisis,’’ he said.

Referring to the gold smuggling scandal, Sudhakaran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is facing allegations which no other Chief Minister confronts. But for the support of the BJP government at the Centre, he would have been forced to quit. The attack on the MP office of Rahul Gandhi [by CPI-M student wing SFI] was done only to appease the masters in Delhi. Pinarayi Government has lost the Left face. The CPI(M) in Kerala has taken up policies which Sangh Parivar implements at the national level. Pinarayi Government is challenging free thought and stifling the media,’’ he alleged.

On the organisational front, Sudhakaran said the shivir has decided to complete the reconstitution of the party from the state to booth levels in a time-bound manner.

He said the party would have a political affairs committee at the district and constituency levels. At present, there is only a state level political affairs committee. As part of making Congress a semi-cadre party, discipline would be enforced at all levels. There would be a training department for the party in Kerala in which workers would be given syllabus-based classes. To address complaints from women, KPCC would have an internal complaint committee.

Meanwhile, reacting to the chintan shivir resolution to bring back political parties which had deserted UDF, Kerala Congress (M) leader Stephen George said Congress should first reveal “why it had thrown out our party from the UDF,’’ referring to the UDF decision in 2020 to sack KC(M) from the alliance.