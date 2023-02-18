scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Kerala CM slams Jamaat-e-Islami for talks with RSS; it says ‘no wrong’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Jamaat-e-Islami for holding dialogues with RSS. In a statement, Vijayan said the stand of the Jamaat-e-Islami that discussions with Sangh Parivar are needed,  notwithstanding the differences with it, shows the hypocrisy of the Muslim organisation.

Attacking the last month’s dialogue in Delhi, Vijayan said, “The logic of the Jamaat-e-Islami that RSS can be refined and reformed through dialogues is tantamount to the belief that spot of leopard can be changed by bathing it. They should reveal the content of the discussion.”

The CPI(M) politburo member said whatever be the subject of the discussion, it was not meant to help the minorities. “At a time when the secular community in the country is fighting against the Hindutva agenda of the RSS, these steps would only help favour their agenda. This a challenge to the secular society,’’ he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami general secretary T Arif Ali said that RSS hearing the Muslim organisations should be seen positively. Many other Muslim organisations had taken part in the meeting, he said. “Nothing wrong with having meetings. The mass lynching and bulldozer politics had emerged in the discussion. When attacks against the Muslims are on the rise, we have asked the RSS to make an earnest effort to stop such incidents,” he said.

Of late, CPI(M) has been strongly opposing the BJP bid to get closer to the Muslim community in Kerala. In December last, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen had invited BJP leader and Goa Governor P Sreedharan Pillai for its state conference, inviting criticism from the CPM.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 01:36 IST
