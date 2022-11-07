Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan vs Gov Arif Mohammed Khan: CPM, BJP to take to the streets

WITH Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan locked in a tussle with the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the ruling CPI(M) and opposition BJP in the state on Sunday decided to take the battle over the issue to the streets.

On November 15, the CPI(M)-led LDF would take out a march to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the “Governor’s bid to implement Sangh Parivar agenda in the state education sector”. Rallying behind Khan, the BJP would conduct district-level conventions on November 18 and 19 “to expose the CPI(M) conspiracy to overturn the Constitution by threatening the Governor”.

After a two-day CPI(M) state committee meeting, party state secretary and politburo member M V Govindan told media that people from all walks of life would take part in the march. A dharna would also be held under the aegis of Education Protection Samithi.

On the same day, protests, marches and conventions would be held across all districts in the state. “The RSS and BJP are behind the Governor. We would face the threat by mobilising people. Things have reached a state where we should think whether the Governor be allowed to continue as the chancellor of the universities in Kerala. The Governor was made the chancellor of the universities as per the legislation enacted by the Assembly. The party has debated and decided to go to any extent to take on the Governor. He would be opposed at all levels, legally, politically and constitutionally,’’ he said.

Announcing the BJP’s plan, state party president K Surendran said the party would mobilise people against the state government’s anti-Constitutional approach.

“The BJP would conduct mass conventions in all districts on November 18 and 19 to expose the CPI(M) conspiracy to overturn the Constitution by threatening the Governor. CPI(M) has lost faith in the judiciary. CPI(M) has turned against the Governor after he tried to implement the Supreme Court order on VCs. CPI(M) has trampled over democracy and the Constitution. We would mobilise people against it,” he said.

Main Opposition Congress is facing a piquant situation as it cannot back the ruling CPI(M) in its fight against Khan.

While several senior state leaders had hit out against the government, a few national leaders of the party wanted to keep distance from Khan. Congress partner Indian Union Muslims League has already come out against Khan with many leaders dropping enough hints about the confusion prevailing within the UDF.