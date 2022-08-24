Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms, schools free to decide 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Legislative Assembly Wednesday that the state government has no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms for school students.

In his reply to a submission moved by CPI(M) MLA K K Shailaja, the chief minister said the decision on school uniforms should be taken by the parent-teacher associations (PTAs) of respective institutions and the government has no plan to foist any type of dress in schools.

Vijayan said individuals have full freedom with regard to dress, food and belief in accordance with their social obligations. “The government wants to ensure such freedom should not be hurt by any kind of extremist stand. Each school can decide on its uniform. The government has not issued a specific directive in this regard. Any attempt to impose a dress code on women would hamper the goal of building a progressive knowledge society,’’ he said.

Earlier, the government had planned to encourage gender-neutral uniforms in schools as part of the concept of ensuring gender justice and gender equality. The move was flayed by various Muslim organisations, mainly Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Though Education Minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty initially came out against the IUML stand, he later said that the government has no plans to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in all schools. “A few schools introduced gender-neutral uniforms. Students and society at large welcomed it. But the government has no adamant stand that gender-neutral uniforms should be introduced in all schools. Government is against foisting any type of uniform. It is up to school PTAs, parents and local self-government institutions to decide on uniforms,’’ he had said.

The government was forced to change its stand after pro-CPI(M) Muslim scholar and leader of a prominent Sunni segment Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar came out against the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms. He openly stated that the concept of gender equality is un-Islamic.

Last year, when a government high school in Kozhikode introduced gender-neutral uniforms, the student community wholeheartedly welcomed it, as many felt it gave them freedom from a dress code that they felt was uncomfortable. Various Muslim outfits protested against the move even though Muslim girls were allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts and head scarves.