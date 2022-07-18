Inflight protest against Pinarayi Vijayan: E P Jayarajan criticises IndiGo for slapping travel ban

Senior CPI(M) leader and ruling Left Democratic Front convener E P Jayarajan on Monday said IndiGo airlines is “a dirty and sub-standard airline. I would rather go by walking rather than travelling by their aircraft.”

The controversial remark of the senior CPI(M) leader against IndiGo came after the airlines banned him from flying their flights for the next three weeks in the wake of his unruly behaviour on board a flight last month.

The incident was related to the Youth Congress protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 14 when he travelled by IndiGo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. The YC workers had raised slogans against the Chief Minister as part of a protest against him after the flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Jayarajan, who was travelling along with Vijayan, was seen pushing down the YC workers, who were later arrested by police. The airlines have also banned the YC workers for two weeks.

Sources said the ban was imposed on Jayarajan and YC workers Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar by the airline’s internal committee formed under the DGCA rules on unruly passengers.

Hitting back at IndiGo airlines, “I think they (airlines) do not know who I am. The airlines could not prevent the criminals from travelling by their flight. In fact, they should have given me an award for preventing the criminals (YC workers). The ban on me is against civil aviation rules. I would never fly by IndiGo flights. It is a dirty company.. sub-standard company. Come what may, I would not travel by IndiGo flights. There are reports that IndiGo flights are in trouble. I would ensure that not a single rupee goes from my pocket to the accounts of such a corporate firm. I would rather go by walking rather than flying by IndiGo,” he said.

The incident on the IndiGo aircraft had sparked a series of attacks against Congress offices in Kerala. While police arrested the YC workers under non-bailable offences, the police did not act upon the complaint against Jayarajan, who is also a CPI(M) central committee member.