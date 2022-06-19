scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Kerala CM may have been participant in gold smuggling case: Union Minister

The statement was in response to a query from a reporter as to whether BJP believes that Vijayan has any involvement in the smuggling case subsequent to revelations made against him by a key accused in the matter.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 19, 2022 2:41:37 pm
V Muraleedharan, Indian students evacuation, Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Russia-Ukraine tension, Ukraine, Ukraine Crisis, India-Ukraine-Russia, NATO, United States, Vladimir Putin, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMuraleedharan said as long as Narendra Modi was Prime Minister, no one involved in smuggling or corruption would be able to escape from the clutches of law and there would be no settlement of such cases. (File)

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday alleged that BJP has “grave suspicions and concerns” that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may be a participant in the gold smuggling case, based on the conduct of his government in the matter.

The statement was in response to a query from a reporter as to whether BJP believes that Vijayan has any involvement in the smuggling case subsequent to revelations made against him by a key accused in the matter.

He said that this belief emanates from the fact that the Left government’s General Administration Department, which comes under the CM, had allegedly unlawfully issued diplomatic identities to UAE consul employees.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Union Minister further alleged that the kind of relationship that the CM had with the consul employees was unheard of in other states where such consulates exist and questioned the need for such contacts with employees of the UAE consulate here.

Best of Express Premium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroomPremium
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroom
More Premium Stories >>

He told the media that the Left government has taken steps which have ‘posed obstacles’ in the probe being carried out in the case by investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This was evident from the fact the ED officials had to resort to litigation against the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government, he claimed.

Such attempts by the state would distract and dishearten the officials from going ahead with the probe, he further claimed and questioned the Left government’s intentions behind such steps when it itself was contending there should be a fair probe.

He also clarified that while he never said Kerala Police and its Crime Branch were incompetent, they were unable to perform their duties properly due to the alleged poltical intereference of the state government.

Muraleedharan said as long as Narendra Modi was Prime Minister, no one involved in smuggling or corruption would be able to escape from the clutches of law and there would be no settlement of such cases.

He also said that Vijayan should come forward and respond to the charges against him, his family member and LDF MLA K T Jaleel by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, in her recent disclosures.

Strongly reacting to the allegations, the Chief Minister, in a statement, had said “unsubstantiated allegations have been made through the media from some quarters for narrow political reasons” and this was “part of some political agenda”.

“Such an agenda was rejected by the people earlier. After a break, the old things are repeated by the accused in the case. There is not even a shred of fact in it”, Vijayan had said.

Suresh was released from jail in November last year, 16 months after her arrest in the sensational gold smuggling case.

A former employee of the UAE Consulate here, she was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs conducted a separate probe into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith P S, were arrested in connection with the case.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement