Kerala CM first accused in FCRA violation case: Cong leader

Around 30 activists of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student outfit of the CPI(M), on Friday barged into the regional office of the TV news channel, Asianet News, in Kochi and disrupted work, police said.

Police said they have filed a case against the SFI activists. The SFI activists were angry over a programme run by the channel on November 10, 2022 as part of its “Narcotics is a dirty business” series. The programme included the interview of a 14-year-old girl.

On Friday, while replying to a question from CPI(M)-backed legislator P V Anwar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police had received a complaint that the girl’s interview was fake. The police are probing the complaint, the CM added.

The Press Club of India demanded a probe into Friday’s incident. “We express concern and lodge our protest over SFI activists reportedly entering the Asianet News office in Ernakulam and intimidating the staff. These strong-arm tactics have no place in a democracy. The Kerala government should probe this incident.”