Kerala: Classmate kills 22-yr-old on college campus

A 22-YEAR-OLD final year graduation student was killed by a classmate on her college campus on Friday.

The murder took place at St Thomas College in Palai, Kottayam. Accused Abhishek Baiju, 20, slit the throat of his classmate Nidhina mol, 22, with a paper-cutting knife. Abhishek, who remained at the crime of scene after the murder, was taken into police custody.

The police said the two were in a relationship for over the past two years, but recently Nidhina distanced herself from Abhishek, following which he held a grudge against her.

On Friday, Abhishek came to the campus with the knife. After emerging out of the exam hall, he waited for Nidhina at the college ground. Both had a brief talk, which ended in an altercation. Abhishek then pulled Nidhina to the ground and slit her throat. She died while being taken to hospital.

Quoting the arrested youth’s statement, police said he had come with a knife to the campus to scare Nidhina but got provoked while talking to her.