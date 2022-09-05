scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Kerala church goes for ‘simple, nature-friendly burial practice’, does away with coffins

The new practice of burial was introduced at St George Church in Arthunkal of the state’s Alappuzha district this month.

St George Church in Arthunkal (Image: Facebook)

For the first time in Kerala, a Catholic church has abandoned the long tradition of burying the dead in caskets, and is instead opting for lowering the dead into the tomb wrapped in a plain linen cloth, said a priest Monday.

Parish priest Fr Johnson Thaundiyil said the decision to do away with the use of caskets for burial was taken after a detailed discussion within the church as well as with the community.

“In our coastal area, the amount of salinity in the soil is very high. This led to delay in the decomposition of the bodies buried in wooden caskets. Even bodies buried five years back had been found not fully decomposed in such a manner to conduct another burial. Hence, we decided to avoid the coffin, which would speed up the process of decomposition,” said Thaundiyil.

The priest said as per the new practice, the body would be placed in a steel coffin during the funeral service. At the time of burial at the cemetery grave, the body would be wrapped in linen cloth and lowered into the pit. The steel coffin would be at disposal for common use.

The 150-year-old church introduced the practice on September 2. “We are returning to the simple, nature-friendly burial practice,” he said.

A few years ago, several churches in Kerala had allowed the cremation of the dead as church cemeteries were running out of space and establishing new burial grounds met with stringent norms of civic bodies. However, cremations have not become a practice, but only an aberration, despite the church’s consent.

