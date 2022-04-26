Kerala: Christian outfit with anti-Muslim leanings to take part in Hindu conclave

A CHRISTIAN organisation, which has been at the forefront of tapping anti-Muslim sentiments among Christians in Kerala, will participate in the 10th Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, which begins here on Wednesday.

The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA) will participate in a debate on “love jihad, land jihad and halal food” at the pro-Sangh Parivar event.

Hindu Dharma Parishad president M Gopal said this is the first time that a Christian outfit will be participating in the Hindu Maha Sammelan. “We had Christians attending the event in the past. But this is the first time a Christian outfit is attending the event,” he said. “The present situation in Kerala demands that Hindus and Christians should stand united. There are common issues which both communities are facing such as love jihad and land jihad.”

“Both communities are facing the same crisis situations. Islamic terrorism is confronting both communities,” said Gopal.

He denied any political agenda behind bringing the Christian outfit for the Hindu conclave.

CASA state president Kevin Peter confirmed that he would be participating in the Hindu Youth Conclave, which will be held as part of the five-day event.

Like Sangh Parivar outfits, the CASA has been campaigning to boycott halal food in Kerala. Also, recently it mobilised supporters at Kodenchery village in Kozhikode district to protest against the inter-faith marriage of a local CPI(M) leader – a Muslim – with a Catholic nurse.

The Hindu conclave will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who directed ‘The Kashmir Files’, will be the chief guest at the event, which has former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajesekharan as the patron. Union minister V Muraleedharan, RSS leaders J Nandakumar and Valsan Thillankeri and VHP state president Viji Thampi will take part in various sessions at the event.

“Left and Islamic historians have twisted the history of the state. We want to put the history in the right perspective. The conclave would take efforts in that direction,” said Gopal.