Kerala child’s custody: Court stays adoption process

IN A relief to former SFI leader Anupama S Chandran, who is fighting to get back custody of her one-year-old son after her parents handed him over to a shelter home for adoption without her knowledge, a family court on Monday stayed the adoption process.

The child was given in adoption in August this year but the process was in its final stage pending before the court.

After Anupama’s demand to get back her child gathered support in recent days, the state government decided to inform the family court about the latest developments.

On Monday, the government informed the court about the dispute over the child and urged it to delay its final decision on the adoption. After the government told the court about the stake claimed by the child’s biological mother, the court observed that DNA test would be required to get clarity on her stake.

Posting the matter to November 1, the court instructed the child welfare committee to submit an affidavit on whether the child in dispute was abandoned at the state-run shelter or handed over to it by someone. Also, police were directed to submit a probe report in a sealed cover by November 1.

Until a final decision is taken on the issue, the child was allowed the custody of the adoptive parents.

Anupama, who had earlier held a sit-in in front of the state secretariat seeking her child back, said, “I am happy and I hope I will get my son back soon. I am pained at the plight of the adoptive parents. Action should be taken on those who had facilitated the separation of my child.”

Anupama also moved a petition to implead in the case. She said she had put her son in the care of her parents, but they did not give him back to her and gave away the baby to the child welfare committee for adoption.

In an earlier petition to the police, Anupama had alleged that the child was forcibly taken away from her three days after delivery when she was returning home from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

Anupama’s parents and four others, who have been listed as accused in the case pertaining to kidnapping of the baby, have moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail. The plea would be considered on October 28.

Anupama, who is from a CPI(M) family, gave birth to the child on October 19 last year. At the time, her partner Ajith Kumar, then a local DYFI leader, was legally married to another woman and her parents disapproved of their relationship.