Man blocks Kerala Chief Justice’s convoy, verbally abuses him; taken into custody

Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S Manikumar was verbally abused by a man who waylaid his pilot vehicle in Kochi Sunday night, police said, adding that they have taken a person named Tijo, 34, a native of Idukki, into custody in connection with the incident. A case has been registered.

According to the police, the Chief Justice was travelling from Kochi airport to his official residence when the incident occurred near Goshree bridge in the city. The man, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, followed the Chief Justice on a two-wheeler and waylaid the police pilot vehicle before verbally abusing the Chief Justice, officers said.

He also tried to manhandle the security officer of Chief Justice Manikumar, they added. The case was registered following a complaint from the security officer.

The police are checking the criminal antecedents of Tijo, who is a driver by profession. He has been booked under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving) and 506 (criminal intimidation), officers said.