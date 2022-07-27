scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Kerala: Cabinet to rectify 2019 decision; human settlements to be excluded from buffer zone around forests

In 2019, the then CPI(M) government had decided to recommend that a 1 km area around the boundaries of protected forests, including human settlements, should be eco-sensitive zones

By: Express News Service | Thiruvanathapuram |
Updated: July 27, 2022 1:46:17 pm
Kerala: Cabinet to rectify 2019 decision; human settlements to be excluded from buffer zone around forestsFollowing the June 3 Supreme Court verdict to establish 1 km ESZs around national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and protected forests, Kerala has been witnessing widespread protests in the hilly regions of the state. The Opposition Congress and the Catholic Church have been leading the agitations, in which the CPI(M) had drawn flak for its 2019 decision. (Express File Photo)

In a significant move, the Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rectify a 2019 decision and exclude human settlements from the purview of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around the boundaries of protected forests.

In 2019, the then CPI(M) government had decided to recommend that a 1 km area around the boundaries of protected forests, including human settlements, should be ESZs.

The Cabinet decision to exempt human settlements from the ESZ purview will help the CPI(M) government save face in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the government was not sincere in its approach to protect the interest of farmers.

Following the June 3 Supreme Court verdict to establish 1 km ESZs around national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and protected forests, Kerala has been witnessing widespread protests in the hilly regions of the state. The Opposition Congress and the Catholic Church have been leading the agitations, in which the CPI(M) had drawn flak for its 2019 decision.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Early this month, the Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government to drop all human settlements, agricultural areas and civic infrastructure from the purview of the ESZ. The Opposition had questioned the Kerala government’s sincerity in addressing the concerns of the farmers in the high ranges of the Western Ghats and the government’s failure to nullify the Cabinet decision of 2019 was construed as CPI(M)’s double standards on the issue.

The issue also came to the limelight after CPI(M)’s student wing SFI vandalised the office of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, alleging that he had not intervened in the issue. Subsequently, the government had convened a high-level meeting to address the situation emerging out of the June 3 Supreme Court verdict.

As part of steps to allay fears of farmers and people living close to protected forest areas, the state government has also decided to submit a modification petition in the Supreme Court, as well as to approach the Central Empowered Committee to get exemptions on the verdict.

Kerala has 23 protected forest areas, of which 12 are wildlife sanctuaries, 3 bird sanctuaries, five national parks and two tiger reserves.

Kerala’s forest cover, as per data available from 2019-20, is 11,521 square km, which forms 29.65 per cent of the state’s total geographical area. This ratio of forest to total geographical areas is much higher than the national average of 6.09 per cent. The state’s forest cover has also been going up with an increase of 823 square km from 2017.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement