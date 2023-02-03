Kerala budget: Petrol, diesel, liquor to cost more as government to levy social security cess

The cash-strapped Kerala government on Friday presented its budget in the Assembly, announcing tax proposals for additional resource mobilisation of Rs 2,955 crore, including a social security cess on petrol, diesel and Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

A major tax proposal in the budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal was a social security cess on the sale of petrol and diesel at a rate of Rs 2 per litre. The move, which will impact the common man, is expected to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore to the social security fund. The budget also proposed to increase tax on IMFL, which is already taxed at 251 per cent, the highest in the country. The government envisages mobilising an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore by levying a social security cess at the rate of Rs 20 or Rs 40 for each bottle of IMFL.

Some of the highlights of the budget are a Rs 1,000 crore industrial corridor to tap the emerging business potential around the upcoming Vizhinjam international seaport; Rs 600 crore price support for rubber farmers; Rs 2,000 crore for market intervention to arrest inflation and a ‘Make in Kerala’ scheme for promoting domestic production and entrepreneurship.

Referring to the social security cess imposed on liquor and fuel, Balagopal said, “Government continues its highest commitment to provide social security to the vulnerable sections of the society. Approximately 57 lakh persons are benefited with the present policy of social security pension of the government. The financial commitment to meet the expenditure is on the rise and reaching Rs 11,000 crore per annum. The commitment to continue protecting the decent lives of this vulnerable section requires supplementing the financial resources.”

The budget also included proposals to increase the fair value of land considering the booming real estate market in Kerala. “Fair value of land will be increased by 20 per cent. Besides, there is a proposal to increase various taxes in the mining sector, mainly in the tax and penalties levied on stones used for the construction sector. These proposals are expected to bring an additional amount of Rs 600 crore under the non-tax category,” Balagopal said.

The government also intends to revise property tax, application fee, scrutiny fee and permit fee for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings. “If these measures are implemented, at least Rs 1,000 crore is expected as additional own fund of local bodies which can be productively used by them,” the minister said.

The ‘Make in Kerala’ project is envisaged to promote domestic production and employment, entrepreneur and investment opportunities in Kerala, the budget said. “Support will be provided through ‘Make in Kerala’ to Agritech startups in Kerala which produce agriculture value-added products. Assistance will be provided, including interest subvention, for identifying capital for enterprises,” Balagopal said. While an amount of Rs 1,000 crore is additionally provided for ‘Make in Kerala’ during the plan period, Rs 100 crore is earmarked for this year.

A special purpose company will be set up in PPP mode to establish airstrips throughout the state, the minister said. A project ‘work from holiday home’ scheme would be set up in tourist destinations, which would be similar to ‘work from home’ schemes, and is aimed at people seeking facilities to perform their official duties online while visiting tourist destinations, he added.

The government also wants to promote the ‘ work near home’ system of employment. “In this regard, an outline has been drawn up at the regional level for infrastructure development. The government plans to provide three types of facilities for this. Centres for industries willing to provide remote works to IT-related employees, centres for those engaged in gig jobs or remote works and common facility centres. A total expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore is expected for creating 1 lakh work seats through ‘work near home’ facilities in the next three years. An amount of Rs 50 crore is earmarked in the current year for this,” Balagopal said.

Considering the development around the upcoming Vizhinjam international seaport, the budget has proposed an amount of Rs 1,000 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for the land acquisition activities of an industrial corridor. “The government will take initiatives to develop industrial parks, logistics centres and residential areas with the involvement of the people living on either side of the industrial corridor,” the budget said.

The budget has proposed to earmark an amount of Rs 2,000 crore for market interventions, considering that the threat of inflation has not completely abated. As part of supporting rubber farmers, the budget allocation for rubber subsidy was enhanced to Rs 600 crore.

The minister said the policy of the Left government is to augment production, and thereby revenue, by reviving the economy. “It was expected that GSDP (gross state domestic product) in 2022-2023 would be Rs 9.99 lakh crore. However, as per the revised figures, the GSDP has increased to Rs 10.18 lakh crore. Along with the growth of GSDP, there has also been an increase in its own revenue. The own revenue which was Rs 54,955.99 crore in 2020-2021 increased to Rs 68,803.03 crore in 2021-2022. It is expected that this will increase up to Rs 85,000 crore in the current fiscal,’’ he said.