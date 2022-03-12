Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 crore for SilverLine project

The Kerala government presented Budget 2022-23 in the state Assembly on Friday, setting forth its focus on knowledge economy and linking skill with production.

No major tax burdens were announced for the common man despite a financial crunch triggered by the Covid pandemic, but there was no expansion of welfare schemes, a usual highlight of the state’s Budgets in the past, either.

The government has also announced Rs 2,000 crore for K-Rail’s SilverLine project, indicating the LDF government’s resolve to go ahead amidst criticism it was ignored by the recently announced Union Budget.

The semi-high speed railway line, which proposes to connect the north and south of the coastal state, has come under fire from environmentalists who have warned of a potential large-scale damage as it passes through eco-sensitive areas.

The Budget also set apart Rs 10 crore to help medical students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, to continue their studies here.

Friday’s Budget, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, was the first full Budget of the second tenure of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

“I am attempting to present through this budget a new developmental vision which integrates knowledge and production,’’ Balagopal said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said, “Many proposals in the budget are unrealistic.”

