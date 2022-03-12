scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 crore for SilverLine project

No major tax burdens were announced for the common man despite a financial crunch triggered by the Covid pandemic, but there was no expansion of welfare schemes, a usual highlight of the state’s Budgets in the past, either.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
March 12, 2022 5:28:29 am
Kerala, Kerala news, Kerala Budget, SilverLine project, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe government has also announced Rs 2,000 crore for K-Rail’s SilverLine project, indicating the LDF government's resolve to go ahead amidst criticism it was ignored by the recently announced Union Budget.

The Kerala government presented Budget 2022-23 in the state Assembly on Friday, setting forth its focus on knowledge economy and linking skill with production.

The semi-high speed railway line, which proposes to connect the north and south of the coastal state, has come under fire from environmentalists who have warned of a potential large-scale damage as it passes through eco-sensitive areas.

The Budget also set apart Rs 10 crore to help medical students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, to continue their studies here.

Friday’s Budget, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, was the first full Budget of the second tenure of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

“I am attempting to present through this budget a new developmental vision which integrates knowledge and production,’’ Balagopal said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said, “Many proposals in the budget are unrealistic.”

For the students who have returned from Ukraine, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department, to help them continue their studies in India.

