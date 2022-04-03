Kerala: Brawl over WhatsApp conversation claims 42-year-old man’s life

April 3, 2022 3:47:56 pm
A 42-year-old man who had sustained serious head injuries following a scuffle over WhatsApp conversations in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district died at a hospital on Saturday, said the police.
The deceased, Ranjith, was a newspaper agent at Puthuval in the district, added the police.
According to the police, Ranjith’s neighbour Anil (43) was aggrieved over the former’s allegedly insulting comment in a local Whatsapp group and the duo got into a scuffle on March 27.
During the melee, they came to blows and Ranjith fell, said the police. He suffered a head injury that turned out to be fatal, the police said, quoting the postmortem report.
The police said they had registered a case against Anil and started a probe.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-