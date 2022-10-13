Kerala: ‘Black magic’ centre in Pathanamthitta district vandalised; police take owner into custody

Even as horrific details of the ‘human sacrifice’ of two women in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district emerged, hundreds of youths from various organisations marched to a ‘black magic’ centre at Malayalapuzha village in the district on Thursday and vandalised it, alleging that minors were being used for occult rituals there. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and took the woman running the centre, Shobana, 52, into custody.

A video of a boy collapsing before Vasanthi during an alleged black magic ritual had surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among residents.

According to the police, the occult centre was named ‘Vasanthi Madom’.

Reacting to the incident, state Health Minister Veena George, who is a legislator from the district, said the government would take stern action against using children for such heinous activities. “The government has taken serious note of the issue. Entire society should jointly fight against such practices,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police on Thursday would move an application in court seeking custody of healer Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila, and restaurant owner Muhammed Shafi, who were arrested in connection with the killings of lottery vendors Rosly, 49, and Padmam, 52, as part of an alleged ritualistic human sacrifice. The police said they would question the arrested accused in detail and take them for evidence collection.