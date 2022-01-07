Kerala BJP to step up campaign against PFI

A day after the Hindu Aikya Vedi — a coordination committee of pro-BJP outfits — held protest rallies across Kerala demanding a ban on “extremist organisations” in the wake of recent political killings in the state, the BJP said it was planning a major campaign against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

At a meeting of state party leaders held in Kozhikode on Thursday, the BJP decided to hold another round of public meetings in all districts for three days starting January 15.

The party also decided to take out a march to the Kerala secretariat on January 12 “in protest against the CPI(M)-PFI alliance”.

BJP state general secretary George Kurian said the theme of the programmes would be “people’s resistance against extremism of PFI”. As many as 25 public meetings are expected to be held across Kerala as part of the campaign.

On Wednesday, the Hindu Aikya Vedi had taken out protest marches in 250 centres in Kerala under tight police security.

In Kannur, police registered a case against prominent RSS leader and Hindu Aikya Vedi working president Valsan Thillankeri on charges of allegedly making a provocative speech during the rally. Additionally, 200 others who took part in the rally were booked for allegedly raising inflammatory slogans.

The Sangh Parivar has stepped up its campaign against the PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), after BJP state leader Ranjith Sreenivas was hacked to death last month in Alappuzha, allegedly by SDPI members.

Ranjith was killed allegedly in retaliation for the murder of the SDPI state secretary K S Shan. RSS workers have been accused in the Shan murder case.