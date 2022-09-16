‘Insult, pro-Pak approach’: Kerala BJP rakes up row over removal of Modi book from Calicut University’s library display

scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

The BJP in Kerala raked up a controversy on Friday over the removal of a book titled ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ from the display of new arrivals at the Central Library in the University of Calicut, alleging it showed the university’s “pro-Pakistan approach”. The university, however, clarified that the book was removed from the section as all new arrivals were only displayed for 15 days and said it would bring the book back.

“The university authorities have insulted the Indian Constitution and the country’s democratic tradition. Narendra Modi is an elected Prime Minister…BJP will not allow the Talibanism of university authorities,” BJP state president K Surendran said. “This intolerance has taken place in a state ruled by CPI(M) which claims to stand for freedom of expression. The university should lift the ban on the book. BJP will conduct book fests in all campuses in the state,” he added.

‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery was launched in May this year and is a collection of 21 chapters written by 22 dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Sudha Murty, among others.

Even as Surendran said that the university authorities had succumbed to the “pressure from anti-national forces”, Dr Mohammed Haneefa, head of the Department of Library Science at Calicut University, said all new arrivals were only put on display for 15 days.

“Hence, we removed it from the display on September 15. As it became a controversy, we have decided to bring ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ back to the display. We don’t want to get into a controversy on this day when the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) team is visiting the university campus,” he said.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 12:43:39 pm
