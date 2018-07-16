BJP activists vandalise Shashi Tharoor’s workplace, label it ‘Hindu Pakistan’ office

The incident comes days after the Congress leader said India would turn into Hindu Pakistan if BJP returned to power in 2019. (File) The incident comes days after the Congress leader said India would turn into Hindu Pakistan if BJP returned to power in 2019. (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that BJP Yuva Morcha “vandals” attacked his constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram, smearing black oil on signs, doors, and walls. Tharoor said the BJP youth wing activists also drove away the locals who were waiting with their petitions outside his workplace and even tied a banner saying “Hindu Pakistan” office. The incident comes days after the Congress leader said India would turn into Hindu Pakistan if BJP returned to power in 2019.

Tharoor however, was not present in the office when the incident took place. “The BJP Yuva Morcha vandals poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls, and gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners and shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan,” the Congress leader tweeted.

1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

In another tweet, Tharoor said BJP’s answer to the question about giving up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra was vandalism and violence. “The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism and violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us,” he said.

Thiruvananthapuram district BJP President S. Suresh said the incident was a protest against a wrong statement. “This protest took place as Tharoor is the Lok Sabha member from here and hence this is nothing but a natural protest because of his erroneous statement,” said Suresh.

Senior Congress legislator V.D. Sateeshan told the media that the incident was a show of the BJP’s arrogance. State Congress President M.M. Hassan and Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala strongly condemned the act.

2/2 We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown inThiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

Speaking on “Threats faced by Indian Democracy and Secularism” at an event here last week, Tharoor said: “The great danger is that if they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha, then frankly our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive because they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one.

“That will be a new one which will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan.” On July 14, a Kolkata court summoned Tharoor following a petition moved by lawyer Sumeet Chowdhury dubbing the leader’s comments as “a deliberate and malicious act ” that was “intended” at “outraging” religious feelings.

