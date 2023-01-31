scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Kerala Bar Council seeks lawyer explanation on charge of bribing judges

Bar Council chairman, Advocate K N Anil Kumar, said a meeting of the Council decided to seek explanation from Kidangoor after initiating suo motu action against him.

The report was handed over to the state police chief, who in turn asked Kochi city police to look into the allegation.
Acting on a complaint forwarded from the Union Law Ministry, the Bar Council of Kerala on Monday decided to initiate a probe into the allegation that Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association president Saiby Jose Kidangoor has taken money from clients for allegedly bribing HC judges.

Following social media posts from a few advocates, the HC registrar (vigilance) had recently looked into the allegation that Kidangoor took money from litigants under the pretext of bribing judges to obtain favourable verdicts. A full bench of HC had accepted the vigilance probe, which prima facie found enough ground to start a probe.

Kochi police had recorded statements of various advocates, including Kidangoor, and his clients, as part of the probe. It is learnt that police have sought a legal opinion on the next course of action, including registering an FIR against the advocate.

Bar Council’s intervention came in the wake of advocates approaching the Union Law Ministry against Kidangoor. In the letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the complainants said Kidangoor has “close acquaintance” with most HC judges. “He used to show pictures along with the judges and thereby attract the judges, advocates, clients and litigants by stating that he can secure favourable verdicts by influencing the judges,” according to the complaint.

“It is well known in Ernakulam that this advocate is an agent of judges of Kerala high court and the only advocate who can influence the judges by bribing them.”

Kumar said since there is no clarity on the complainant who has approached the ministry, the Council’s meeting decided to seek a clarification on that.

