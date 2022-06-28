Kerala: 21,026 dowry harassment cases registered since 2016, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Assembly

As many as 21,026 dowry harassment cases were registered in Kerala since 2016, and of these, the accused were convicted in just 251 cases, data presented in the state Assembly on Monday revealed.

Answering a question from opposition members, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a written submission, told the Assembly that of the 21,026 dowry-related harassment cases registered, 7,248 were reported since 2021.

The spike in dowry-related harassment cases since 2021 was attributed to increased awareness among women, government campaign drives and a helpline launched by police for women to register their complaints.

The government informed the Assembly that heads of various departments have been told to collect affidavits from married government employees stating that they had neither demanded nor given dowry.

In another question, the government told the Assembly that 3,323 cyber-crime cases have been registered in Kerala since 2016. Of these, 1,831 cases were solved, and in 31 cases, the accused were convicted.

Besides, 91 cases have been registered on charges of criticising the present state government and its welfare schemes on social media.