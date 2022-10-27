scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Kerala: Exploring all possible measures, says CPM

After demanding the resignation of V-Cs of 11 universities in Kerala, Khan on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take “constitutionally appropriate action’’ against Finance Minister K N Balagopal as he had ceased to enjoy his (Governor’s) pleasure.

M V Govindan

WITH GOVERNOR Arif Mohammed Khan locked in a confrontation with the Left government in Kerala, ruling CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Wednesday said the state government would explore all possible measures to face the situation.

Explained |Did the Kerala Governor just ‘sack’ the state’s Finance Minister?

He told reporters that the constitutionally wrong stand of the Governor would be opposed legally, administratively and by all other means. “We would use all possible means… the Governor has to act as per the Constitution, as per the law and as per the precedent. The Governor is not meant to implement the RSS agenda. It is a serious lapse that the Governor is not acting in a democratic way in consonance with the norms of a constitutional body,” he said.

Indicating that the Kerala government is seriously mulling to remove Governor as the Chancellor of the universities in the state, Govindan said the UGC norms do not say that Governor should be the Chancellor of the universities. “He is continuing as the Chancellor of the universities under the benefit of the law enacted by Kerala. The state can take another decision (review) any time. In many states, including those ruled by the BJP, the Governors do not have the role of Chancellor. That possibility is before us (Kerala),’’ he said.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:58:06 am
