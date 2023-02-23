Kerala: Anti-graft sleuths uncover relief fund racket

In statewide raids conducted across district collectorates, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Wednesday unearthed a multi-level racket, which syphoned off a large amount of funds from the chief minister’s distress relief fund (CMDRF).

In a statement, the VACB Chief, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, said that in some district collectorates, agents had influenced officials handling relief applications. The agents produced fake medical and income certificates along with the applications for financial assistance from the relief fund. In some cases, agents were making people apply for the CMDRF aid. The agents would take away a share of the sum once it was credited into the accounts of the applicants.

The VACB found that at Anchuthengu panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, CMDRF assistance had gone to 16 applications, all of which had the mobile number of a single agent. Besides, wrong medical certificates were found furnished with the applications cleared for CMDRF.

In Kollam district, a doctor was found having issued 1,500 medical certificates and in another incident a doctor had issued 13 such certificates. In another case, a doctor had issued 11 fake medical certificates within two days.

The raid held at Kottayam district collectorate unearthed incidents in which the same person had collected money from CMDRF for different medical conditions, but the medical certificates were issued by the same doctor.

In Ernakulam, a rich expatriate was granted an assistance of Rs 3 lakh and another NRI was given Rs 45,000 from the CMDRF. In many cases, it was found that money was allotted based on fake medical certificates.

The ADGP said examination of documents furnished for obtaining assistance from CMRDF would continue in the coming days and the role of officials who had connived with the agents to pocket the assistance would also be probed