scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Kerala: Another witness turns hostile in Attappadi tribal lynching case

Picked up by a gang after he allegedly pilfered provisions from a store, a mentally challenged man, Madhu, was tied to a post and beaten to death in 2018.

Madhu was tied to a post at a public place and beaten to death in 2018. (File)

A fourteenth prosecution witness turned hostile in the Kerala tribal lynching case as the trial resumed Tuesday, weeks after the high court reversed a special court’s order cancelling the bail of 12 accused found to have tried to influence witnesses.

Picked up by a gang from the Attappadi forest after he allegedly pilfered provisions from a store, a mentally challenged man, Madhu, was tied to a post at a public place and beaten to death in 2018.

In Premium Now |Lynching of tribal shakes a state: ‘Literate Kerala, be ashamed…’

A special court at Mannarkkad cancelled the bail of 12 accused on August 20 after they were found to have tried to influence witnesses in the sensational case. The court pointed out that while granting bail to the accused, the high court had instructed them not to try to influence the witnesses in any manner.

However, on August 24, a single bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the special court directive in an interim order, after the accused challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction to cancel the bail granted by the high court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

As the prosecution witnesses turned hostile one after another under the influence of the accused, the district sessions court in Palakkad had ordered that the witnesses be given police protection. The court has examined 19 prosecution witnesses.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:39:48 pm
Next Story

Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement