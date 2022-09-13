Kerala: Another witness turns hostile in Attappadi tribal lynching case

A fourteenth prosecution witness turned hostile in the Kerala tribal lynching case as the trial resumed Tuesday, weeks after the high court reversed a special court’s order cancelling the bail of 12 accused found to have tried to influence witnesses.

Picked up by a gang from the Attappadi forest after he allegedly pilfered provisions from a store, a mentally challenged man, Madhu, was tied to a post at a public place and beaten to death in 2018.

A special court at Mannarkkad cancelled the bail of 12 accused on August 20 after they were found to have tried to influence witnesses in the sensational case. The court pointed out that while granting bail to the accused, the high court had instructed them not to try to influence the witnesses in any manner.

However, on August 24, a single bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the special court directive in an interim order, after the accused challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction to cancel the bail granted by the high court.

As the prosecution witnesses turned hostile one after another under the influence of the accused, the district sessions court in Palakkad had ordered that the witnesses be given police protection. The court has examined 19 prosecution witnesses.