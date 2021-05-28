Kerala announces package for kids who lost parents to Covid

The Kerala government Thursday announced a rehabilitation package for children who have lost their parents to Covid-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the children will get one-time aid of Rs 3 lakh each. They will be given monthly aid of Rs 2,000 until they reach the age of 18. The state government will also bear their education expenses till graduation.

Department of Women and Children Development Director T V Anupama said nine children in Kerala have so far been orphaned during the second wave.

In Kottayam district, four siblings lost their father and mother earlier this month. Headload worker Babu, 54, succumbed to Covid-19 on May 2. His wife Jolly, 50, died of the infection 11 days later. When Babu died, Jolly was battling for life and was not informed about the death of her husband. The four girls, aged between 25 and 14, also got infected. They are now with their paternal aunt.