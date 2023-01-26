scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Cancel licence of drivers under influence of drugs or alcohol: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking at a high-level meeting concerning road safety measures to be followed in the state.

Pinarayi VijayanKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
Listen to this article
Cancel licence of drivers under influence of drugs or alcohol: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In an effort to curb drug menace in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday suggested cancelling the licenses of those driving vehicles after consuming drugs or alcohol.

“Steps should be taken to cancel the licence of those persons who drive vehicles after consuming drugs,” Vijayan said at a high-level meeting concerning road safety measures, reported news agency PTI. He emphasised the need to strengthen patrolling services and the presence of police on-ground to check for traffic violators.

Last August, Vijayan flagged the alarming increase in the number of drug abuse cases in Kerala. Speaking in the legislative Assembly, he said habitual drug offenders would be taken into preventive detention as per the provisions of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He had then called for the state government to run a mass campaign against drug addiction, seeking support from various sections of society.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Vijayan Wednesday also called for strengthening cyber patrolling services using modern technology to check the menace of stunts performed on bikes, reported PTI. The driving licenses of repeated offenders of traffic rules must be cancelled, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:03 IST
Next Story

This Republic Day, try these celeb-inspired tricolour outfits

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close