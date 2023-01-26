Cancel licence of drivers under influence of drugs or alcohol: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In an effort to curb drug menace in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday suggested cancelling the licenses of those driving vehicles after consuming drugs or alcohol.

“Steps should be taken to cancel the licence of those persons who drive vehicles after consuming drugs,” Vijayan said at a high-level meeting concerning road safety measures, reported news agency PTI. He emphasised the need to strengthen patrolling services and the presence of police on-ground to check for traffic violators.

Last August, Vijayan flagged the alarming increase in the number of drug abuse cases in Kerala. Speaking in the legislative Assembly, he said habitual drug offenders would be taken into preventive detention as per the provisions of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He had then called for the state government to run a mass campaign against drug addiction, seeking support from various sections of society.

Vijayan Wednesday also called for strengthening cyber patrolling services using modern technology to check the menace of stunts performed on bikes, reported PTI. The driving licenses of repeated offenders of traffic rules must be cancelled, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)